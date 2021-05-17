On Nushrratt Bharuccha’s birthday, a look at her impeccable style game

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram handle is a fashion lover’s paradise. It is filled with tips and tricks to ace even the most basic outfits. But, there is more to it — the pictures on her social media page are proof that the Ajeeb Daastaans actor likes to experiment with her looks and how.

So as she turns a year older today, we bring you five style cues from her wardrobe that you can incorporate into yours.

Basic pantsuits are passé

Basic pantsuits are a thing of the past. Take a cue from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor who aces a pantsuit with cold shoulders with so much elegance. Experiment with cuts and silhouettes and take your power dressing game to the next level!

Trust co-ord sets

Co-ord sets have stood the test of time and are likely to be an intrinsic part of the fashion world for years to come. Rightly so, because they can help you take your look from zero to 10 is absolutely no time. Make sure you opt for colourful variants or those with prints for your next unplanned outing!

You can never go wrong with denim

Basic denim wear is a wardrobe must-have. Opt for a comfortable pair, just like the actor who styled her straight-cut denim with a striped crop top and a pair of printed mules.

Amp it up with prints

Prints are a great way to elevate your look without putting in much effort. Pro tip: Always opt for small prints to make your outfits look simple yet super chic.

Make place for corsets

Corsets might seem uncomfortable but if you find the right fit, they can be your newfound friend. They are available in various types — right from full-cup corsets and to underbust corsets. Pick what suits you best.

