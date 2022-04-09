On Kristen Stewart’s birthday, here’s looking at the actor’s bold sense of style

The Twilight star, who turns 32 today, has had an amazing style evolution, with nonchalant self-expression remaining constant. Not one to shy away from wearing Converse shoes with feminine dresses on a red carpet, or experimenting with vivid hair colours, Kristen Stewart has come into her own with her sassy, cool, and highly individualistic sense of style that swims against the tide.

Recently at the Oscars, she defied red carpet conventions, wearing chic black Chanel shorts with a black blazer and a white shirt amidst a sea of opulent gowns. Stewart often borrows from the menswear section and her style expression is one that is never bothered by public opinion. And while her current sense of style, which is easily identifiable, has become a signature, it wasn’t always the case. The actor has developed a sharp sartorial sense over the years while being under the daunting gaze of the fashion police, her fans, and worldwide media.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at her refreshing, bold, and statement fashion choices that make her style truly her own.

Her Oscars look was elegant, chic, super glamorous, and one that stood out from all the glam of the evening.

Her Critics Choice Award look, which was a sequin Dolce & Gabbana exquisitely tailored, form-fitting, full length dress goes to show that she can pull off a glam moment just as fine in shorts as she can in a bodycon.

But it is no secret that Stewart likes a suited moment. She pairs her suits with a bralette and back-to-college shoes.

And while Stewart might have her favourites, being a global star and a style icon people look up to, she doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her style, adding some shimmer and shine here and there with her androgynous looks.

What did we say about her love for a suited moment?

What often accompanies her ensembles is a kohl-rimmed, smoky eye look with nude lips and minimal accessories. The Spencer actor also likes her stilettoes and high heels.

It’s not very often that she dons colourful outfits, but when does, the result is as sexy and crisp as this look.

