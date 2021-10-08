Olympic medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya makes runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya made his runway debut on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week. The 23-year-old freestyle wrestler turned showstopper for fashion designer Mohammed Mazhar.

Dahiya donned a monochrome ensemble from the designer’s Autumn Winter 2021-22 collection ‘Meri Pyaari Khaat’. The collection is a tribute to cot weavers. “Echoing a dash of drama on a monochromatic canvas, @mohammed.mazhar.official collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is an untold story of cot weavers. With this, he dives deep into his childhood memories and weaves a clothing line encompassing boxy and flowy silhouettes made with fabrics using the cot weaving technique & hand embroideries,” Lakme Fashion Week wrote on Instagram.

Dahiya teamed a patchwork kurta and pyajama with a blazer.

The look was accessorised with a metallic ring necklace, some bracelets on both hands and rings. The look was rounded off with a pair of embellished juttis.

The wrestling champion said in a statement, “I am very happy to be a part of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Dressing up in designer outfits and walking the ramp was as exciting as wrestling. Mohammed Mazhar is a talented designer who took inspiration from ‘khaat’ (cot) to create an amazing outfit for me to look great,” as quoted by news18.com.

Dahiya looked quite dapper in the ensemble. Do you agree?

