Monday, January 10, 2022
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain walks the ramp at North East Festival

Lovlina, star of Bidyut & Rakesh's bridal collection unveiled on Saturday night at the ninth Northeast Festival, stole hearts. 

By: PTI | Guwahati |
January 10, 2022 12:00:27 pm
Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain walks on a ramp during the 9th North East Festival, in Guwahati, Saturday, January 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ace pugilist and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain stole hearts when she entered a different arena — walking the ramp here donning a traditional Assamese saree of mulberry silk ‘paat’.

ALSO READ |PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu grace the cover of this fashion magazine

She was the showstopper for designer duo Bidyut & Rakesh’s wedding collection showcased on Saturday night at the ongoing ninth Northeast Festival here.

“Lovlina Borgohain wore a dark maroon silk saree with Rose Gold sifina zari work and a silk shawl with traditional Assamese embellishment,” Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati told PTI.

“The magical hands of the weavers of Assam give colour and joy to the new journey of a ‘Koina’ or an Assamese bride. The cloth filled with smooth mulberry silk ‘paat’ and beautiful coloured sifina and zari work gives another elegant look to it,” he said.

Bhagawati said he and co-designer Rakesh Chetia tried to give a new dimension to the traditional clothes worn by Assamese brides and grooms.

“The Rose Gold sifina zari work we used for Lovlina Borgohain’s dress dates back to the days of the Mughals,” he said.

Borgohain and internationally acclaimed actor from Assam Adil Hussain were also felicitated at the festival. Hussain matched a few steps with the champion boxer on the ramp.

ALSO READ |Tokyo 2020: Lovlina Borgohain puts Baromukhia on India’s Olympics map

Borgohain said she thoroughly enjoyed this experience though her main aim is to win a gold medal in the Olympics. At last year’s Tokyo games, she bagged the bronze medal in the 69kg category.

The evening also saw live music performances by Zubeen Garg of “Ya Ali” fame and the Cultivators band, along with Wangala dance by Garo Art and Culture from NEZCC Meghalaya, dancing drummers by the Rhythms of Manipur band among others.

