Ace badminton player PV Sindhu is a fashionista; take a look here

Two times Olympic medallist, badminton champion PV Sindhu seems to be an expert fashionista. While the athlete is a vision on the court, her sartorial style has coloured us impressed.

Recently seen acing comfort fashion, Sindhu wore an easy-breezy white cotton jumpsuit from Indian fashion label Sunandini, with a pink and yellow detail on it. Simple, understated and incredibly stylish, Sindhu paired the outfit with matching white sneakers.

The jumpsuit looked chic as well as functional with a little tie-up detail at the waist to cinch the entire outfit together. The fit could look flattering on any body type as it is flared from the waist. Her make-up looked flawless, her healthy skin being the focus of attention. Take a look here:

The badminton player sure loves to keep her followers guessing about her next interesting outfit. Keeping it incredibly classy, Sindhu opted for a green co-ord set from Sunandini. The cropped top featured bouffant sleeves, buttons and a collar detail. Take a look here:

The matching pants were tailored to perfection. She paired the elegant outfit with a pair of transparent heels and exuded confidence while striking a pose.

Sindhu has proved that athletes can put their best foot forward and shine both on and off the court and field!

How do you like her sense of style? Let us know!

