Olivia Rodrigo serves impeccable looks during her Europe tour; check them out

Olivia Rodrigo is very popular among youngsters not only for her songs but also for her chic fashion style. She never misses to impress everyone with her impeccable sartorial picks and her recent Europe trip was no different.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The drivers license singer recently took to Instagram to post a carousel documenting her Europe adventures during her Sour Tour shows. “Europe so far,” she captioned the post. From eating delicacies to touring all around Europe, the singer gave vacation goals to her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Also Read | | Giambattista Valli goes big with haute couture outing in Paris

In one of the snapshots, She was seen posing against the Eiffel Tower in Paris with her friend, Love star Iris Apatow. Rodrigo was seen wearing a pleated grey dress and a matching tank top. She paired it with white lace, black boots and long socks. Black eyeglasses made her look as chic as always. Apatow on the other hand went for a simple floral dress and a leather jacket. She accessorised the outfit with black block heels and a beige handbag. Both gave friendship goals to us with this cute picture.

Both pose against Eiffel Tower in Paris (Source: Olivia Rodrigo/ Instagram) Both pose against Eiffel Tower in Paris (Source: Olivia Rodrigo/ Instagram)

In another picture, the 19-year-old posed against Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy. She donned a simple black tube top with a white ribbon. Platform shoes and graphic pants made her ensemble stand out. She paired it with black sunglasses and a tote bag. The ensemble could not look more millennial.

Rodrigo looked chic in her ensemble(Source: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram) Rodrigo looked chic in her ensemble(Source: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram)

She posted another picture of some delicious waffles. With chocolate sauce, strawberries and vanilla icing, they looked mouth-watering.

Olivia’s post shows her love for waffles( Source: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram) Olivia’s post shows her love for waffles( Source: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram)

The ‘good for u’ singer also shared a photo in which she was seen posing in front of Da Vinci’s famous painting-‘The Last Supper’ in Milan.

The painting is a famous work of art by Da Vinci (Source: Olivia Rodrigo/ Instagram) The painting is a famous work of art by Da Vinci (Source: Olivia Rodrigo/ Instagram)

Also Read | | Deepika Padukone stuns in traditional attire at an event in California; see pics

The singer also shared a photo of the Cologne Cathedral, which is a renowned heritage site.

The Cathedral is a renowned heritage site (Source: Olivia Rodrigo / Instagram) The Cathedral is a renowned heritage site (Source: Olivia Rodrigo / Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!