Beat the summer heat with trendy workwear

Want to look as chic as Kangana Ranaut at work? Follow these tips by experts. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami) Want to look as chic as Kangana Ranaut at work? Follow these tips by experts. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Dressing up for work in the heat can be a challenge. When it comes to workwear, finding the right balance between comfort and style is a must, say experts. Ritika Taneja, Head Category of ShopClues, Radhika Singhal, In-House Fashion Expert, FabAlley and Natascha Tate, In-house Stylist, Limeroad, share some fashion tips:

* Lace Tops: White lace top paired with a pencil skirt and a pair of high heels is a perfect wear for a summer day at work.

* Floral print skirts: From day outs to dinner, a floral printed skirt can be a 9 to 5 bottomwear. Team it up with your solid white tees. This look totally wins on versatility. This gels well with good white sneakers as well as subtle nude heels.

* Shirt dresses: An effortless shirt dress is the perfect workwear for the warmer months. Add a pair of kitten heels for a chic summer office loo

* Wide legged trousers: Lend a polished and refreshing vibe to your work look with the wide legged trousers that can be worked in versatile ways. Pair these trousers with a loose-fit shirt and high heels to make a lasting impression.

* Formal sheath dress: Sheath dresses are the best ‘Go-to’ options when it comes to workwear. They are chic and comfortable and ideal for the summer. They come in a variety of colours and styles ideal for all body types. Pair these with stilettos and you are work ready.

* Shirts: Summer is the perfect time to flaunt your shirts. Experiment with versatile cuts, colours and to up your style quotient at work. Opt for shirts that aren’t too tight fitted or clingy to ensure that your comfort isn’t compromised. Pair your shirts with a slim-fit cotton trouser and complete your look with a pair of pumps.

* Jumpsuits: The one-and-done outfit saviour is ideal for summer. They are comfortable, stylish and can be carried out effortlessly. Forget your daily woes of pairing your outfits and just jump into jumpsuits with breezy silhouettes to run through a busy workday. Style your jumpsuit with trendy footwear and wear subtle makeup to look stunning.

* Blouses: A flirty ruffle in a sleeveless silhouette is ideal for transitioning from day to night. Easy stripes are also a good way to beat summer heat. You can never go wrong with a white button-down in summer.

* Pants: Black pants are officially here to stay. Also, a well-fitting pair of white pants will be your summer saviour. Just add a sophisticated pair of coloured kitten heel mules. One can even add a white blazer and it will add instant elegance to every outfit.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App