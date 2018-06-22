‘The Jeanne Toussaint’ necklace in Ocean’s 8 has an Indian connection

The plot of Ocean’s 8 revolves around how a team of skilled ladies steal ‘The Jeanne Toussaint’ diamond necklace at the Met Gala. (Source: Ocean’s 8 trailer/YouTube) The plot of Ocean’s 8 revolves around how a team of skilled ladies steal ‘The Jeanne Toussaint’ diamond necklace at the Met Gala. (Source: Ocean’s 8 trailer/YouTube)

The much-awaited Hollywood film Ocean’s 8, featuring an all-female cast with big names like Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter trying to work their charm might not have garnered great reviews, but there’s no denying that the remake is high on the glamour quotient. The plot of the film revolves around how a team of ladies steal ‘The Jeanne Toussaint’ diamond necklace – which is around 136.25 carat – at the Met Gala.

While the spectacular neckpiece is created by Cartier especially for the film, the historic piece was actually designed by Jacques Cartier in 1931 for the Maharaja of Nawanagar. The original necklace featured 136.25 carats ‘Queen of Holland’ Diamond described as a ‘Cascade Of Coloured Diamonds’ but sadly, the necklace no longer exists in its original form as it was dismantled and its diamonds used to create other pieces.

Anne Hathaway who stars as Daphne Khuger in Ocean’s 8 is seen gracing the million dollar diamond necklace. Anne Hathaway who stars as Daphne Khuger in Ocean’s 8 is seen gracing the million dollar diamond necklace.

It’s no wonder that the necklace was chosen to be the centre of the Ocean’s 8 plot. Full of lustrous diamonds, and high-fashion, we definitely would like to have a closer look at the neckpiece.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd