Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019: From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan – who wore what

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 recently took place and several stars graced the occasion. From the newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, and Twinkle Khanna, many turned heads.

Advertising

Some impressed with their sartorial choices, others left us underwhelmed. Here’s a look at who wore what.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Femina Beauty Awards were adjudged as the Beautiful Couple of the Year and the duo really looked stunning! While Singh was at his flamboyant best, Padukone rocked an Amit Aggarwal black gown.

Sara Ali Khan

The starlet looked lovely in pink Monisha Jaising gown and carried it off rather well.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna too was seen at the event as she stepped out donning a black and gold Roberto Cavalli gown. Strappy heels and a clutch completed the look.

Taapsee Pannu

The Mulk actor looked lovely in an off-shoulder heavily embroidered dress by Shriya Som. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was rounded out with hair tied into a neat bun.

Advertising

Tabu

Tabu, who won the Creative Icon of the Decade Award, picked a red gown for the occasion. We quite liked the ruffle detail. However, the make-up seemed a bit flaky. The look was rounded out with hair in a bun and black shoes.

Who do you think looked best?