Nusrat Jahan celebrates Sindhara Dooj; looks resplendent in a red silk sari

Actor turned politician Nusrat Jahan who married Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019, celebrated her first Sindhara Dooj, which is also known as Hariyali Teej. The newlywed couple was all smiles as they shared some special moments from their festivity on social media. As per tradition, sindhara, which comprises of clothes, jewellery, beauty products, henna, and even sweets are gifted to a married woman by her mother-in-law on the occasion of Sindhara Teej, which is also known as Hariyali Teej.

Jahan looked lovely in a beautiful red and gold sari, which was paired with a matching golden blouse. In the pictures, which she shared on Instagram, Jahan is seen sitting on a swing as per tradition, and also posing for the camera wearing heavy polki and diamond jewellery. We like how she opted to keep her make-up subtle, letting her ensemble and jewellery do all the talking. A dash of red on the lips, vermillion and red bangles (chooda) — which are symbolic of a married life in Hindu tradition — completed her traditional look.

Haryali Teej is a three-day festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva. Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. Kajari Teej which comes 15 days after Hariyali Teej is known as Badi Teej. Each day of the festival has separate rituals and specialities. The first day is called Dar Khane Din where men prepare dishes for their wives. The second day is for fasting while the third day is for offering prayers.

Ghevar, Besan Laddu, Dal Bati Churma, Sattu and Kaju Katli are some of the sweets and food items that form a part of the special meal.

