Nushrratt Bharuccha’s blue dress will brighten up your day; see pics

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram)

You can always trust Nushrratt to ace dresses. And in case you are looking to get ready for an outing with friends — there is no one better than the actor to take inspiration from! Take a look below to know what we are talking about.

The actor knows how to ace her dresses in the best way possible. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) The actor knows how to ace her dresses in the best way possible. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looked pretty as a picture in a bright blue dress. She was styled by Nidhi Jeswani in a The House of Exotique outfit. Our favourite part about the outfit was the sleeves– where one side was full and the other was cut. Cinched to the waist, the look was paired with camel brown heels.

Her makeup consisted of brown smokey eyes and a nude lip. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) Her makeup consisted of brown smokey eyes and a nude lip. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

For her accessories, she kept it pretty simple and went for a basic pair of hoops with pearl detailing. Her hair was parted at the side and her makeup consisted of smokey brown eyes and a light pink lip with a glowing base.

She kept it simple with her look overall. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) She kept it simple with her look overall. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

Here are all the other times she killed it with her clothing choices. Check out the pictures here.

She was styled by Nidhi Jeswani. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) She was styled by Nidhi Jeswani. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle