scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday Reads

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s blue dress will brighten up your day; see pics

Looking for major cues for your next brunch? This will help you!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 4:15:38 pm
nushrat bharuchaWhat do you think about her look? (Photo: Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram)

You can always trust Nushrratt to ace dresses. And in case you are looking to get ready for an outing with friends — there is no one better than the actor to take inspiration from! Take a look below to know what we are talking about.

The actor knows how to ace her dresses in the best way possible. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looked pretty as a picture in a bright blue dress. She was styled by Nidhi Jeswani in a The House of Exotique outfit. Our favourite part about the outfit was the sleeves– where one side was full and the other was cut. Cinched to the waist, the look was paired with camel brown heels.

Her makeup consisted of brown smokey eyes and a nude lip. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

For her accessories, she kept it pretty simple and went for a basic pair of hoops with pearl detailing. Her hair was parted at the side and her makeup consisted of smokey brown eyes and a light pink lip with a glowing base.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
She kept it simple with her look overall. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

Here are all the other times she killed it with her clothing choices. Check out the pictures here.

She was styled by Nidhi Jeswani. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)
ALSO READ |Nushrat Bharucha is all about chic and casual fashion; here's why

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

These 10 pictures will give you a sneak peek into Amyra Dastur’s ever-so glamourous wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement