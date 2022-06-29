Nushrratt Bharuccha on biggest fear when walking the ramp: ‘I always wear 6-inch heels, so…’

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, has not only won the heart of the audience with her strong acting skills, but she is also a bona fide fashionista who sets massive goals with her impeccable style.

As such, she was recently seen walking the ramp for fashion designer Shruti Sancheti in Indore. Ahead of her ramp walk, we caught up with the actor who spoke with us about her style mantra, wardrobe must-haves, sustainable fashion, and also revealed her biggest fear when walking the ramp. Excerpts:

You recently walked for designer Shruti Sancheti — tell us about the outfit you wore.

I wore this really simple yet beautiful cutout gown made out of Maheshwari fabric, a traditional fabric that Shruti gave a modern twist to and made a nice dress out of. I think it is really cool because this fabric is restricted to making saris and suits, but she made it wearable even as a dress. It is really lightweight and easy to wear and has a good silhouette. Since I really like this fabric, I like the dress, too.

In what ways do you relate to her designs?

They’re very comfortable. Also, they’re young and new. When I see a Shruti Sancheti piece, I can see myself wearing it for some occasion. It doesn’t feel repetitive, something I really like about her. I’ve worn her co-ord set before, which I had kept for months because I really liked it and did not want to return it!

You are not new to the ramp, but do you ever feel the jitters? One thing you are terribly scared of, and one thing you enjoy the most when walking the ramp?

I feel jittery about everything. Even when I go to an acting set, I feel like I am going to make a mess. That is because I am always wearing 6-inch heels. On the ramp, I have to always wear the highest heels I have — so my biggest fear is about me tripping or falling on my face while walking. I don’t know what I’ll do at that moment; so, I really hope that doesn’t happen.

You love to experiment with your style. How do you describe it?

I keep trying new, different things. Also, I don’t shy away from the idea of creating new things for myself — like, if I’ve seen some designs on shows or by designers, I think how certain aspects of it can be incorporated in an outfit for myself. This is like a passion for me, so my stylist is very cued into the same as well. So, every time she picks up something from a designer store or clicks a picture of, I am more keen on knowing about the outfit that she has not picked, to know if we can incorporate its style, embroidery in my look in any way. Finally, we pull out everything and invent and re-invent.

5 wardrobe must-haves and why?

Your most comfortable pair of jeans is an absolute must-have as you can live in them! And there is nothing more classier (for me) than a nice blue pair of jeans and a crisp white shirt. I think I wear this combination every week! Also, you must have a kurta pajama set, along with a lot of things in linen — shirts, pants, dresses, especially full-length shirt dresses that I love wearing. They are my absolute go-to, along with playsuits and jumpsuits.

What is an absolute ‘no’ when it comes to fashion for you?

While I do not have any absolute no’s, but if something does not look good on me even if it’s the biggest trend in fashion, I would still say a big no to it. It just has to look nice on me.

The one fashion trend you have tried, but could never really wrap your head around it.

The mohawk hair; it just doesn’t look good on me. I look really weird in it, so I stay away from it.

Sustainably has become a buzzword, especially in fashion. What is your take on it?

I am a full supporter. If there’s someone who can revamp my wardrobe, take pieces from it and re-stitch it and make it into another outfit — I am fully game for it.

The best thing about being a part of the glamour industry, and the one not-so-good thing.

Glamour, for me, is a byproduct of being an actor. It’s not something I have sought. But the downside is that there’s too much stress — airport looks, gym looks to even coffee date looks. I feel we can we can simplify our lives. We anyway live in a time when we are judged for everything and anything we say and do, and being an actor always puts you in the limelight. So, I really think we should ease out a bit.

