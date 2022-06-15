Nushrratt Bharuccha plays with prints and colours for ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ promotions

Nushrratt Bharuccha is not just an actor par excellence but also a veritable fashionista, with an impeccable sense of style. Just like her onscreen roles, her offscreen looks reflect her vibrant, fun, and versatile personality. The actor, who was recently seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, served a host of stunning looks during the promotions.

“Drama, Drama, Drama,” the actor wrote, as she twirled in a printed beige ensemble by designer Punit Balana. Consisting of a strappy crop top with a matching skirt, the dress featured nature motifs all over. She accessorised this look with statement earrings and added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadows, blushed cheeks, and nude lip colour.

Keeping it chic, she also wore green Paulita drawstring separates from Appapop. It was styled with a layered golden neckpiece and white platform heels. With her hair left open, she completed this look with subtle makeup.

She also wore a printed cape and jumpsuit set. It was styled with minimal accessories and makeup. The actor paired this look with hoop earrings, shimmery eyeshadow and nude lip colour.

Looking gorgeous as ever, Nushrratt wore a navy blue lehenga set with delicate threadwork, tassels, shells and beadwork detailing. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she accessorised this look with a stack of silver bracelets and left her curled hair open.

