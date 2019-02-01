Nushrat Bharucha turns into a bride for this cover shoot; see pics

Nushrat Bharucha recently graced the cover of Travel and Leisure magazine’s February 2019 issue in a bridal avatar. The Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety actor looked lovely dressed in a JADE by Monica and Karishma pastel lehenga teamed with a statement neckpiece and kadas. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the wedding special issue has been shot at Grand Hyatt, Kochi.

Advertising

The actor was also seen wearing an embellished blouse from Farah Sanjana teamed with a pastel-hued, embellished lehenga by Seema Gujral. Statement choker with matching earrings and kadas from Curio Cottage and Hema Khasturi rounded off her look beautifully.

A red and silver embellished lehenga from SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi accessorised with Azotiique and Hema Khasturi jewellery accentuated Bharucha’s outfit nicely.

Bharucha was also spotted wearing a pre-draped sari from Cherie D by Sherina Dalamal featuring feather work on the hemline.

She was also clad in a sweetheart-neckline, floral-printed, excessively ruffled gown from Shehlaa Khan. A nude make-up palette with jhumkas completed her look.

Wearing another embellished creation from Dolly J’s collection, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looked stunning.

Prior to this, the actor was seen attending the Star Screen Awards wearing a gorgeous red embellished gown by Sarah Abdullah featuring a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Strappy heels and danglers gave finishing touches to her look.

During the Lux Golden Rose Awards, Bharucha picked a pastel pink tulle gown from Dolly J combined with earrings from Gehna Jewellers.