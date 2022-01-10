‘Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter’: Urfi Javed clears the air with this funky tee at the airport

January 10, 2022 3:50:36 pm
Urfi Javed has, safe to say, a rather peculiar sense of fashion. She keeps making headlines with her bizarre sartorial picks and has the internet perplexed, with every new appearance.
The Bigg Boss OTT contestant recently became the target of social media rumours where netizens linked her to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s family, owing to the similarity in her last name with Akhtar’s first name.
While Urfi had earlier clarified the rumours that she is not associated with Akhtar, this time, she chose to clear the air in her own style — with her clothes!
Urfi was recently spotted at the airport wearing a quirky t-shirt that had ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter’ imprinted on it. Check out her look below.
The 24-year-old wore a white tee that had slits on both sides and the words imprinted in bold. It was paired with fitted black leggings that featured sheer detailing.
Urfi skipped accessories and wore a pair of heels to go with her casual look. To add the finishing touches, she tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for dewy makeup.
Earlier, actor Shabana Azmi, too, had come forward to clarify that Urfi Javed is not related to the family. “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way,” she had tweeted.
Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way https://t.co/JjY2GsRVh7
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2021
This is not the first time Urfi has grabbed everyone’s attention with her style. Prior to this, she was slammed for copying supermodel Bella Hadid‘s look.
Urfi had posted a series of pictures wearing a see-through black sheer top with matching black pants. Netizens were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between her look with one of Hadid’s looks from last year.
