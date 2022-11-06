North West, Kardashian-Jenner sisters transform into Kris Jenner for her birthday

Birthdays are meant to be special and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters made sure to make it really big for their mom as they rocked the matriarch’s iconic looks and paid her the sweetest tribute. Kardashian-Jenner family members and their friends came together to ring in Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday at a group dinner on Friday.

Also joining them was Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West. The video of the nine-year-old posted on TikTok showed her transform into Kris, who is lovingly addressed as ‘Lovie’ by her grandkids. In another clip, Kim is seen dressed in a teal sequin dress that was previously worn by Kris, and wearing a wig. Also, she posted a throwback video of Kris lip-synching along to ‘Lady Marmalade’ while in the same outfit.

Kim Kardashian in a teal sequin dress. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram) Kim Kardashian in a teal sequin dress. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian, who has channeled her inner Kris twice on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, recreated her mom’s look by sporting a platinum blond wig as she reclined on a couch and held a martini glass. To make the look more real, she chose large sunglasses, a floral pantsuit, and red heels that appeared to be very similar to the original.

Khloe also posted a video of herself featuring Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed as her mom’s character from Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank You Next‘ video — a pink tracksuit and a dark brown wig resembling Kris’ signature hairstyle.

Kylie Jenner slipped into a black sequin slinky gown, sporting a short dark brown wig, and topped it off with a bright, red lip.

Kylie Jenner with Khloe Kardashian. (Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram) Kylie Jenner with Khloe Kardashian. (Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Kris was spotted in several videos from her party laughing and enjoying with friends at the dinner.

On Saturday, Kris’ actual birthday, Kim wrote a note for her loving mother on Instagram along with a carousel of photos. “Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner,” she wrote. “We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are!”

She continued, “Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much.”

