Nora Fatehi’s black skirt and blouse set is a bohemian fashion dream

Nora Fatehi’s style has often been the talk of the town. The Kusu Kusu star regularly experiments with her fashion, and has also long been a muse for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, looking ethereal and radiant in each of their designs.

Their official Instagram page recently shared a picture of Nora in yet another bewitching outfit that is an absolute modern bohemian fashion dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Nora was seen in a “a black tulle Greta blouse, boldly hand-embroidered in eclectic motifs using multicolour bugle beads, silk yarns and sequins. Paired with an extravagant, tiered ajrak skirt featuring multi-colour sequin mandalas, to create a deeply soulful, mystical beauty.”

Her makeup was done by celebrity-favourite makeup artist Namrata Soni and her jewellery was from Heeramaneck & Son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

The artiste was earlier seen in a resplendent Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation which included “a gota detailing statement blouse on skin tulle paired with a romantic pink gota tukdi ghagra”.

She also wore the designers’ creation for her wildly popular song Kusu Kusu where she graced “a hand-embroidered masterpiece featuring a crystal and pearl encrusted bustier with embellished arm bands paired with a crystal tassel embroidered basque skirt with multiple strips in gold and silver sequins and organza make for a spectacular effect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Their creative collaboration started with a fierce warrior princess look, complete with an enchanting headdress, for the designers’ couture fashion film ‘Into The Light’

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!