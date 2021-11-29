Nora Fatehi’s black skirt and blouse set is a bohemian fashion dream

November 29, 2021 7:30:24 pm
Nora Fatehi’s style has often been the talk of the town. The Kusu Kusu star regularly experiments with her fashion, and has also long been a muse for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, looking ethereal and radiant in each of their designs.
Their official Instagram page recently shared a picture of Nora in yet another bewitching outfit that is an absolute modern bohemian fashion dream.
View this post on Instagram
Nora was seen in a “a black tulle Greta blouse, boldly hand-embroidered in eclectic motifs using multicolour bugle beads, silk yarns and sequins. Paired with an extravagant, tiered ajrak skirt featuring multi-colour sequin mandalas, to create a deeply soulful, mystical beauty.”
Her makeup was done by celebrity-favourite makeup artist Namrata Soni and her jewellery was from Heeramaneck & Son.
View this post on Instagram
The artiste was earlier seen in a resplendent Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation which included “a gota detailing statement blouse on skin tulle paired with a romantic pink gota tukdi ghagra”.
She also wore the designers’ creation for her wildly popular song Kusu Kusu where she graced “a hand-embroidered masterpiece featuring a crystal and pearl encrusted bustier with embellished arm bands paired with a crystal tassel embroidered basque skirt with multiple strips in gold and silver sequins and organza make for a spectacular effect.”
View this post on Instagram
Their creative collaboration started with a fierce warrior princess look, complete with an enchanting headdress, for the designers’ couture fashion film ‘Into The Light’
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-