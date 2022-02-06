Happy Birthday, Nora Fatehi: Looking back at the actor-dancer’s super-glam sense of style

February 6, 2022 4:16:48 pm
Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly of the strongest fashion forces in Bollywood. Through every look, be it for a public appearance, awards show, or in music videos, Nora leaves a mark. Her sense of style is feminine, super-chic, and she loves a generous dose of bling in her outfits. From awe-inspiring couture lehenga sets by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to classy bodycon dresses, Nora has worn and aced it all.
On the actor, dancer, and performer’s 30th birthday, here’s taking a look at some of her defining fashion moments.
One of Nora’s most memorable looks is this creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla where she looks like a Goddess. The ornately and beautifully embellished lehenga set is complete with a headgear that looks stunning on her.
This is an ensemble that combines everything Nora loves in her outfits – sparkle, shimmer, glamour, packed in a body-hugging silhouette. Styled by Maneka Harsinghani, this sparkly body-hugging dress is an absolute stunner.
This off-shoulder, puffy-sleeved red number is another one of the actor’s looks that we love. Nora styled it with dainty layered necklaces, golden hoops, and nude pumps for a look that is equal parts classy and sexy.
While she loves her sparkle and bling, Nora isn’t afraid to go bold with her looks and make a statement. This all-over sequined, champagne-hued pantsuit is the perfect example.
While she surely has her way with making Western silhouettes work like a dream, this gorgeous Torani lehenga set in a lovely mustard colour is one of the many traditional ensembles that Nora has pulled off with absolute grace and elegance.
And even though Nora has a mostly maximalist sense of style, she also knows when to surprise, and stun, in a minimal but far-from-basic look, even if it’s something like this monotone ensemble that she accessorised with the Hermes Birkin bag.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
