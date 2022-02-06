scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Happy Birthday, Nora Fatehi: Looking back at the actor-dancer’s super-glam sense of style

Through every look, be it for a public appearance, awards show, or in music videos, Nora leaves a mark.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 4:16:48 pm
Nora fatehiNora Fatehi in a champagne-toned sequined pantsuit accessorised with statement jewels. (Photo: Nors Fatehi/ Instagram)

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly of the strongest fashion forces in Bollywood. Through every look, be it for a public appearance, awards show, or in music videos, Nora leaves a mark. Her sense of style is feminine, super-chic, and she loves a generous dose of bling in her outfits. From awe-inspiring couture lehenga sets by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to classy bodycon dresses, Nora has worn and aced it all.

On the actor, dancer, and performer’s 30th birthday, here’s taking a look at some of her defining fashion moments.

One of Nora’s most memorable looks is this creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla where she looks like a Goddess. The ornately and beautifully embellished lehenga set is complete with a headgear that looks stunning on her.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

This is an ensemble that combines everything Nora loves in her outfits – sparkle, shimmer, glamour, packed in a body-hugging silhouette. Styled by Maneka Harsinghani, this sparkly body-hugging dress is an absolute stunner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

This off-shoulder, puffy-sleeved red number is another one of the actor’s looks that we love. Nora styled it with dainty layered necklaces, golden hoops, and nude pumps for a look that is equal parts classy and sexy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

While she loves her sparkle and bling, Nora isn’t afraid to go bold with her looks and make a statement. This all-over sequined, champagne-hued pantsuit is the perfect example.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

While she surely has her way with making Western silhouettes work like a dream, this gorgeous Torani lehenga set in a lovely mustard colour is one of the many traditional ensembles that Nora has pulled off with absolute grace and elegance.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

And even though Nora has a mostly maximalist sense of style, she also knows when to surprise, and stun, in a minimal but far-from-basic look, even if it’s something like this monotone ensemble that she accessorised with the Hermes Birkin bag.

