‘Never not on the prowl’: Nora Fatehi wows in multicolour tiger print dress

Nora Fatehi has an irresistible wardrobe replete with blingy dresses and also traditional ensembles. She is also someone who can ace every look with oodles of ease and grace. As such, when she stepped out recently, Nora set major winter fashion goals in a full sleeved bodycon which is perfect for a party with friends.

The Dance Meri Rani actor took to Instagram to share a few photos of her dazzling outfit. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora looked ethereal in a short dress by Elie Madi that featured multi-coloured tiger print. We especially loved the full sleeves and high neck detail of the glittery outfit as it made it perfect for layering during winters.

Her hair and make-up, done by celebrity make-up artist Marianna Mukuchyan, featured tones of gold, bronze and maroon. Shimmery eyeshadow and well-defined brows accentuated the look even further. Her hair was coiffed in the front and channeled an old-world, ’50s Hollywood charm.

The actor’s make-up was perfect for a winter night out! (Source: Elie Madi/Instagram) The actor’s make-up was perfect for a winter night out! (Source: Elie Madi/Instagram)

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora flaunted a pair of sky-high, brown leather pumps, and accessorised the look with sparkly diamond earrings and an equally stunning ring. Nora’s black nail paint did not go unnoticed as well.

How would you style this particular look? Let us know!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!