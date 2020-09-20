Nora Fatehi looks lovely in this JJ Valaya sari; see pics

Pandemic or not, actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been breaking the internet either with her dancing videos or her sartorial choices. After stunning in a red sequinned dress, she was spotted looking lovely in a JJ Valaya sari. The intricately-embroidered sari stood out for the immaculate thread work. It was accessorised with a stunning choker. We also dig the way she accessorised it with a belt cinched at the waist.
The look was completed with hair styled in soft curls and a light pink lipstick.
Check out the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
@norafatehi × @jjvalaya × @valayahoorvij @apalabysumitofficial Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @marcepedrozo Shot by @tejasnerurkarr
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The sari made for a perfect wear for an outing and we really liked that the jewellery complemented the look.
