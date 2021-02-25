scorecardresearch
Nora Fatehi looks striking in saris; here’s proof

Nora Fatehi was seen in two different looks and nailed them both! You must check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2021 1:20:47 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Nora Fatehi can ace any look effortlessly. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks and much like always, looked radiant as ever. In both the looks she channelised an old-world charm which worked really well.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she was first seen in a gorgeous sheer chiffon sari from the label Rukhmani. The intricate handwork on the border really stood out and so did the golden sheen. The look was completed with soft curls and accessorised with a stunning pearl necklace and matching earrings.

The actor wore the sari to receive the Performer of The Year Award at the recent Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thank you so much @dpiff_official for honouring me with the Performer of The Year Award! 😍🔥 it means so much that I’ve been recognised and appreciated for my work and presence! All the bleeding knees, back injuries, bruises, cuts, sleepless nights were all worth it 😅🙌🏽 I’m always grateful to my fans and supporters.. this uplifts me and encourages me to do more to create an even bigger impact in the world of entertainment! Cheers to more performance-oriented songs and films, this is the start of my presence in content-driven films and performances as an actor now! Let’s do this! Next year ill be taking the best actress award too… Wait for it”

In another photo, she was seen in a gorgeous mauve statement sari from Tarun Tahiliani. This was teamed with a matching blouse that featured heavy work. The look was completed with hair let loose and a nude makeup palette.

The actor and dancer looked gorgeous in this sari. (Source: PR handout)
The sheen on the sari really worked. (Source: PR handout)

What do you think of her looks?

