Nora Fatehi looks straight out a vintage fashion magazine in these photos

Nora Fatehi has been breaking the Internet, if not with her dance moves then with her fashion choices. And we totally dig the experiments she does when it comes to her outfits ever so often, and it was no different this time.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she was seen in an ensemble from the label Paule Ka. The golden outfit could have easily been OTT but Nora beautifully complemented it with her expressions, making her pictures look like straight out of some vintage fashion magazine.

Check them out below.

She completed the look with hair styled into soft waves and dark lipstick.

What do you think of her latest look?

