Nora Fatehi or Jennifer Lopez: Who styled this Alex Perry outfit better?

Whose style do you like better? (Source: Nora Fatehi, Alex Perry/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has always been extremely impressive with her fashion choices. Not too long back, she was seen in an orange sculpted Alex Perry creation, styled by Shaleena Nathani. The one-shoulder outfit featured a long sleeve and also a bow-accent on the shoulder, making it really stand out.

She completed it with winged eyeliner and hair tied in a high knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and we must say, that she really nailed the look. “I know what I came to do and that ain’t gonna change..So go ahead and talk your talk ‘Cause I won’t take the bait (sic),” she wrote while sharing the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Incidentally, the same outfit was donned by Jennifer Lopez back in 2019. She, however, styled it a bit differently by pairing it with a matching orange purse and completing the look with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses and hair parted in the middle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEX PERRY (@alexperryofficial)

Recently, pictures of Demi Lovato wearing a red Bibhu Mohapatra dress, the same one Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing have gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Who do you think looked better?