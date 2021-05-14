scorecardresearch
Friday, May 14, 2021
Nora Fatehi or Jennifer Lopez: Who styled this Alex Perry outfit better?

Celebrities are often seen twinning; what do you think about this one?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 11:15:14 am
Whose style do you like better? (Source: Nora Fatehi, Alex Perry/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has always been extremely impressive with her fashion choices. Not too long back, she was seen in an orange sculpted Alex Perry creation, styled by Shaleena Nathani. The one-shoulder outfit featured a long sleeve and also a bow-accent on the shoulder, making it really stand out.

She completed it with winged eyeliner and hair tied in a high knot.

 

She shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and we must say, that she really nailed the look. “I know what I came to do and that ain’t gonna change..So go ahead and talk your talk ‘Cause I won’t take the bait (sic),” she wrote while sharing the photo.

 

Incidentally, the same outfit was donned by Jennifer Lopez back in 2019. She, however, styled it a bit differently by pairing it with a matching orange purse and completing the look with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses and hair parted in the middle.

 

Recently, pictures of Demi Lovato wearing a red Bibhu Mohapatra dress, the same one Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing have gone viral.

 

Who do you think looked better?

