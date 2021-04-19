scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news

Nora Fatehi keeps it blingy in this Naeem Khan outfit; see pics

You will have to see the pictures to believe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2021 9:40:59 pm
What do you think about her look? (Photo: abujanisandeepkhosla/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Nora Fatehi’s fashion game is always on point. Whether it is carefully tailored numbers, voluminous gowns, or breezy casual wear — she knows how to carry them all with oodles of elegance. And she does it best whenever she opts for a shimmery outfit.

So it was not surprising that the actor, yet again, left us impressed as she was seen in a sequin ensemble from New York-based designer Naeem Khan.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora looked resplendent in the tailored gown that fit her like a glove. Check out the pictures below:

READ |Nora Fatehi looks like a modern-day Indian princess in this Sabyasachi number; take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

READ |Nora Fatehi makes a rare fashion faux pas in this ensemble; check it out

The bright silver outfit featured intricate threadwork over a sheer fabric along with padded shoulders. The look was styled with a pulled-back sleek hairstyle and accessorised with a pair of teardrop diamond earrings and chunky rings from The Tiana Jewelry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

READ |Nora Fatehi loves all things shimmer; here's proof

Nora, who appeared on a reality TV show, was also seen dancing with actor Madhuri Dixit. Check out the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

What do you think about her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble, travelling from New Zealand to Australia, travelling from Australia to New Zealand, travel bubble in pandemic, indian express news
In pictures: Australia opens a travel bubble with neighbouring New Zealand

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x