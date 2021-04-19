Nora Fatehi keeps it blingy in this Naeem Khan outfit; see pics

What do you think about her look? (Photo: abujanisandeepkhosla/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Nora Fatehi’s fashion game is always on point. Whether it is carefully tailored numbers, voluminous gowns, or breezy casual wear — she knows how to carry them all with oodles of elegance. And she does it best whenever she opts for a shimmery outfit.

So it was not surprising that the actor, yet again, left us impressed as she was seen in a sequin ensemble from New York-based designer Naeem Khan.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora looked resplendent in the tailored gown that fit her like a glove. Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The bright silver outfit featured intricate threadwork over a sheer fabric along with padded shoulders. The look was styled with a pulled-back sleek hairstyle and accessorised with a pair of teardrop diamond earrings and chunky rings from The Tiana Jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora, who appeared on a reality TV show, was also seen dancing with actor Madhuri Dixit. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

What do you think about her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle