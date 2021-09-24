Once again, Nora Fatehi impresses with her ‘radiant charisma’

Nora Fatehi’s impeccable fashion sense needs no introduction. She keeps experimenting with her looks and leaves us speechless every single time.

It was no different this time when she broke the Internet in an exquisite creation by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Nora was seen in a daazling tulle ghagra which was teamed with an elaborate blouse that featured a plunging neckline and statement sleeves. The hand-embroidered outfit came replete with crystals, bugle beads, tiny mirrors and silk threads. In keeping with the theme of the look, it was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings. But what stole the show was her headgear; it not only elevated the look but made it really stand out.

The look is part of ‘Into the Light’ – a film by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that celebrates fashion and everything that comes within the territory. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, they wrote, “Nora, the Numinous” ✨💎 @abujanisandeepkhosla. Nora Fatehi is all set to dazzle as the Divine Sorceress in ‘Into the Light’. Her other-worldly charm, radiant charisma and ever-shining heart are the ideal complements to the film that celebrates fashion and so much more.”

Nora Fatehi looked like a goddess. (Source: PR Handout) Nora Fatehi looked like a goddess. (Source: PR Handout)

Sharing further details, the duo wrote, “‘Into the Light’ will illumine the darkest corners of our hearts. The fashion film is all set to feature four new collections by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are Ajrak, Mandala and Greta. Seen above is ‘Ajrak’ – a symmetric celebration of mandala patterns on bright, earthy tones.”

The collection bear the designers’ signature attention to details and craftsmanship. What do you think of it?

