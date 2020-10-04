Nora Fatehi looks like a modern-day Indian princess in this Sabyasachi number; take a look

The Canadian dancer looks ethreal. (Photo: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has an enviable wardrobe– be it bright athleisure, decadent gowns or shimmery dresses. The actor has a versatile sense of style. Thus, when she took to Instagram recently to share her recent pictures, we couldn’t help but be in awe of how stunning she looked because it is not every day when you get to see Fatehi in nine yards. Check out below to know what we are talking about.

The simple sari from the house of Sabyasachi reminds us of the fresh spring season. The sari in off-white organza had florals printed in canary yellow, baby pink and leaf motifs in bottle green. The sari also featured a champagne coloured gota patti. The actor was styled by Maneka Harisinghani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:22am PDT

For her accessories, she went for a classy set of pearl necklace paired with pearl earrings encased in golden circles. With a soft side-swept blowout, the dancer went for a monochromatic makeup look– flushed cheeks with rosy eye shadow and a hint of mascara. She pulled it all together with a barely-there lip tint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:24am PDT

A few days back she also went for a beautiful JJ Valaya sari and took the internet by storm. Check out how amazing she looked here.

Prior to this, the actor reminded us of the old days in a golden peplum top paired with the same toned pencil skirt. The look was pulled together with a pair of black shiny pumps from Christian Louboutin. Check out the look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Sep 30, 2020 at 1:59am PDT

Which look do you like better?

