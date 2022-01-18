scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s latest outfit is yet another example of her love for bling

The 'Naach Meri Rani' star loves her bodycon dresses, elegant gowns and co-ord sets and they all often have one thing in common -- bling!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 18, 2022 9:40:30 pm
Nora fatehiNora Fatehi in a champagne-toned sequined pantsuit accessorised with statement jewels. (Photo: Nors Fatehi/ Instagram)

We now know that Nora Fatehi’s wardrobe is all about high glam pieces. The Naach Meri Rani star loves her bodycon dresses, elegant gowns and co-ord sets, and they all often have one thing in common — the bling.

From understated shimmer to all-out sequined ensembles, Nora has donned it all and shown us how nothing is too OTT for her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) 

In her latest Instagram post, she is seen wearing an outfit that gives the Bollywood-favourite pantsuit a super glam twist. Styled by Maneka Harsinghani, Nora’s Elilhaam x Badgley Mischka sequined champagne-coloured pantsuit is a classic example of her love for bling and a more-is-more approach when it comes to fashion.

ALSO CHECK OUT |We can’t keep up with Nora Fatehi’s impressive style streak

Nora’s look was accessorised with statement Rocky Star neckpieces. The actor-dancer’s makeup had a golden tinge to complement the golden hues of the suit, while her hair was set in romantic waves.

She completed the ensemble with even more bling in her snake-like coiled strap heels in silver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) 

While this pantsuit is definitely a new sight in the history of pantsuits we have seen so far on Bollywood divas, Nora’s love for blingy outfits isn’t.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She was recently seen in an animal-print multi-coloured bodycon dress which was sequined all over and exuded an understated bling. With golden lashes and wavy hair, Nora completed this look with a trusty pair of nude pumps to balance all that shimmer.

ALSO SEE |Nora Fatehi is the OG queen of elaborate outfits; here’s proof

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Another day, another all-bling, maximalist, out-there midi bodycon dress for Nora. Also styled by Maneka Harsinghani, this off-shoulder dark silver sequined dress gives all other sequined dresses a run for their money.

