Nora Fatehi is a vision to behold in this mustard lehenga set; take a look

September 1, 2021 4:40:35 pm
Nora Fatehi has an enviable style and she never fails to make heads turn with her impeccable and experimental sartorial choices. This time, too, she ticked all the right boxes as she looked gorgeous in a mustard lehenga set.
The embroidered outfit from Torani featured a choli with a plunging neckline, a matching lehenga and a sheer dupatta.
She accessorised the look with a diamond and emerald choker and matching earrings from Razwada Jewels. She left her locks open in soft waves and opted for filled in eyebrows, subtle brown eye shadow, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and red lip colour to round off her look.
Nora’s traditional ensemble can be your perfect wedding outfit inspiration for the coming season.
Prior to this, she looked stunning in a monochrome co-ord set consisting of a crop top and pants that she paired with a matching jacket. She accessorised the look with a layered gold necklace and studded hoops.
Earlier, she had posted a series of stunning pictures wearing a red carpet-worthy embellished body-hugging gown. Take a look.
