Thursday, September 16, 2021
We can’t keep up with Nora Fatehi’s impressive style streak

From a cutout dress to to a flowy Anakali set -- Nora Fatehi can ace any look with oodles of elegance!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 9:40:05 pm
What do you think of her style choices?

Nora Fatehi has really established herself as a bona fide fashion icon. Every time the actor makes a public appearance, she is bound to make heads turn.

And well, Nora did exactly that when she stepped out looking drop-dead gorgeous in a white cutout dress that also featured a thigh-high slit and risqué neckline.

Nora really aced the look.

Styled with a pair of white heels, the look was otherwise kept simple with subtle makeup and blow-dried hair. It was her dainty golden accessories that added the perfect amount of bling to the look.



Prior to this, she stole the show in a classic off-white Anarkali set from Rohit Bal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The look was kept extremely simple with the no-makeup makeup look and her hair styled in a soft wavy curls.

There’s more. Nora also aced athleisure in a pastel crop top with a statement neckline styled with white sweat pants.

Nora's fashion game is always on-point.

With her hair tied in a half-up do, Nora completed the look with a pair of golden hoops and her pretty smile!

Which is your favourite look?

