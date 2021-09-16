We can’t keep up with Nora Fatehi’s impressive style streak

September 16, 2021 9:40:05 pm
Nora Fatehi has really established herself as a bona fide fashion icon. Every time the actor makes a public appearance, she is bound to make heads turn.
And well, Nora did exactly that when she stepped out looking drop-dead gorgeous in a white cutout dress that also featured a thigh-high slit and risqué neckline.
Styled with a pair of white heels, the look was otherwise kept simple with subtle makeup and blow-dried hair. It was her dainty golden accessories that added the perfect amount of bling to the look.
Prior to this, she stole the show in a classic off-white Anarkali set from Rohit Bal.
The look was kept extremely simple with the no-makeup makeup look and her hair styled in a soft wavy curls.
There’s more. Nora also aced athleisure in a pastel crop top with a statement neckline styled with white sweat pants.
With her hair tied in a half-up do, Nora completed the look with a pair of golden hoops and her pretty smile!
Which is your favourite look?
