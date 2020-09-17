Nora Fatehi loves all things shimmer; here’s proof

Which one will be your pick? (Photo: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her impressive dancing skills, but her sartorial choices are equally noteworthy. The Batla House actor can ace almost everything — whether it is street style or intricately detailed dresses. Recently, she was seen wearing two outfits and looks like shimmer and shine is what she likes!

Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look at her outfits that, no doubt, brightened up our Insta feeds! Go, bling.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the actor looked ravishing in a shimmery red bodycon dress featuring a U-neckline. Opting for poker-straight hair, Nora kept her makeup light with a luminous base. She ditched accessories and allowed her outfit to speak for itself.

For her next look, Nora opted for a dark dress with sequined stripes in golden, red and silver. The layered outfit featured a tulle-like detailing and was cinched at the waist. It was teamed with golden heels.

In the beauty department, the dancer went for softly blown-out hair, with a luminous makeup base and a pair of golden hoops completing her look.

Which look do you like better?

