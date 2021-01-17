scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Nora Fatehi makes a rare fashion faux pas in this ensemble; check it out

On several occasions, she has slayed with her ensemble choices. But it seems it is time for her to take it up a notch

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 11:13:30 am
Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has an electrifying sense of fashion, for she carries everything effortlessly. Whether it is her sequin dresses or a sheer pink floral sari, the actor knows what to wear and when. But, her latest fashion outing has not really worked. Wondering which one? Take a look…

The Canadian dancer went for a pastel pink ensemble consisting of golden motifs. The look, which features an almost mermaid-like gown, also has a cape with golden detailing which seems unnecessary. Although styled elegantly, Fatehi’s outfit has a straight line stitched right in between which is of no need at all.

READ |Nora Fatehi looks straight out of a vintage fashion magazine in these photos
She went for a pair of statement studs and softly-tousled waves, paired with a soft glam look consisting of berry pink lips and a flawless base makeup with a generous dose of blush. The look was completed with a pair of pearl-encrusted juttis. We indeed have mixed feelings about the cape, because it looks like is cinched with Fatehi’s back which does not make for an appealing look.

Prior to this, she was seen killing it in a printed co-ord set with a red box bag and beige stilettos. Take a look below.

READ |Nora Fatehi looks lovely in this JJ Valaya sari; see pics

