Nora Fatehi keeps it sleek and chic in this strappy bodycon dress

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her explosive dance moves and amazing fashion sense. The Roar actor knows how to turn heads every time she steps out — whether it is on the red carpet or a casual day out. And she did it yet again, this time keeping it simple yet supremely stylish in a pastel-coloured bodycon dress.

Sharing a picture of her stunning look on Instagram, she said: “Excuse me honey, but nobody’s in my lane”.

Check it out below:

In the picture, Nora was seen wearing a midi dress with noodle straps that she styled with a white clutch, white heels and white hoop earrings. With her hair styled in a sleek ponytail, she completed the look with the no-makeup makeup look.

If you too, like us, are a fan on Nora’s chic fashion choices then we’ve got you covered. Check out some of her other amazing outfits:

Nora dazzled in this floral printed sequin suit set by designer Naeem Khan. The wet hair look added the oomph factor!

She looked equally lovely in this blue sequin dress with shoulder pads styled with regal rose gold pumps.

Nora also set the internet on fire with this sharp black slit dress, black shoes and diamond earrings.

