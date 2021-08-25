Nora Fatehi does it again, impresses with her chic fashion choices

Nora Fatehi has an enviable and versatile fashion sense. Be it ethnic or contemporary — she carries every look with utmost oomph and grace. She, once again, left us impressed with her recent look.

The actor made a case for bold and edgy fashion as she opted for a monochrome co-ord check ensemble consisting of a crop top, straight-fit pants and a matching jacket from the brand Valenti. The gold patterned buttons and cuffs added a hint of bling to the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

It was her accessories, however, that amped up the look further. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the Bhuj actor complemented the outfit with a layered gold necklace, gold rings, embellished golden hoop earrings and black strappy heels. She completed the look with bright red lip colour, brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, blushed cheeks and her hair flowing open in curls.

Nora surely has a penchant for bodycon dresses as she is frequently seen rocking the same. Recently, she donned a stunning bright yellow bodycon dress that featured strappy sleeves and a back slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She looked gorgeous as she accessorised the dress with matching stilettos with contrasting blue straps, adding a pop of colour to the look. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and rounded off the look with gold hoop earrings and minimal makeup. She was seen carrying a bright orange handbag that went well with the overall look.