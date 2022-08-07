scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

From Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 1-August 7)

While some celebs impressed us with their sartorial picks, some were a disappointment. Check out these looks!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 11:25:09 am
Take a look at what the stars stepped out in this week. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

Whenever in a dilemma, seek fashion inspiration from B-town celebrities who have forever made a mark with designer outfits and casual wear. But, occasionally, even their style falls flat, and this week was no different.

Take a close look as we break down celebs’ sartorial picks and explain what worked and what didn’t.

HIT: Vijay Varma

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

With his upcoming film Darlings, Vijay Varma is stepping up his style game with each look worn during promotions. Introducing a whole new level of dressing, he was spotted donning an earthy brown co-ord set tied with a patterned shirt and tinted retro shades.

MISS: Shefali Shah

(Source Varinder Chawla)

Darlings co-actor Shefali Shah is also making fashion statements, but this tie-dye outfit feels like it is all over the place, clearly missing the mark.

HIT: Ananya Panday

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Now this is what we call a well-executed co-ord set! Panday left netizens awestruck with her choice of gingham print short overcoat paired with a matching bikini top and pants. The outfit, perfect for a brunch, screamed ‘summer’ like no other.

MISS: Ishaan Khatter

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about making an entrance to a fashion gala, we’re not so sure if Ishaan Khatter‘s pick of print would make it to the charts.

HIT: Mouni Roy

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Acing that signature Valentino belt, Mouni Roy looked a class apart in that business-casual ensemble featuring a white shirt dress elevated with the classic cut sleeves blazer and a pair of chic sunglasses.

HIT: Nora Fatehi

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

An epitome of beauty, Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in this graceful golden off white sheer saree. Letting her wavy hair flow, she radiated a natural glow in a minimal makeup look.

