From Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 1-August 7)

Whenever in a dilemma, seek fashion inspiration from B-town celebrities who have forever made a mark with designer outfits and casual wear. But, occasionally, even their style falls flat, and this week was no different.
Take a close look as we break down celebs’ sartorial picks and explain what worked and what didn’t.
HIT: Vijay Varma
With his upcoming film Darlings, Vijay Varma is stepping up his style game with each look worn during promotions. Introducing a whole new level of dressing, he was spotted donning an earthy brown co-ord set tied with a patterned shirt and tinted retro shades.
MISS: Shefali Shah
Darlings co-actor Shefali Shah is also making fashion statements, but this tie-dye outfit feels like it is all over the place, clearly missing the mark.
HIT: Ananya Panday
Now this is what we call a well-executed co-ord set! Panday left netizens awestruck with her choice of gingham print short overcoat paired with a matching bikini top and pants. The outfit, perfect for a brunch, screamed ‘summer’ like no other.
MISS: Ishaan Khatter
Talking about making an entrance to a fashion gala, we’re not so sure if Ishaan Khatter‘s pick of print would make it to the charts.
HIT: Mouni Roy
Acing that signature Valentino belt, Mouni Roy looked a class apart in that business-casual ensemble featuring a white shirt dress elevated with the classic cut sleeves blazer and a pair of chic sunglasses.
HIT: Nora Fatehi
An epitome of beauty, Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in this graceful golden off white sheer saree. Letting her wavy hair flow, she radiated a natural glow in a minimal makeup look.
