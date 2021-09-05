Nora Fatehi slays in black in her recent appearances

It goes without saying that black is the most versatile colour. It instantly elevates the look and suits everybody. Nora Fatehi‘s recent looks are a testament to the fact that nobody carries it better than her.

Recently, the Bhuj actor posted a series of stunning pictures where she can be seen looking bold and edgy in a bodycon black bodysuit with a turtleneck from the label Rocky Star. She paired it with matching shorts and sheer black stockings. It was the powder blue blazer that elevated her look and made for a perfect power dressing inspiration.

Styled by Chandini Whabi, her accessories amped up her look further. She opted for a pair of black leather boots and gloves that went very well with the look. A gold choker necklace, rings and hoop earrings added to the overall appeal of the look.

Nora’s tresses cascaded beautifully in soft waves as she rounded off the look with sleek black eyeliner, subtle brown eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, pink lip colour and lots of highlighter.

Prior to this, Nora gave the pantsuit a stylish twist as she posted stunning pictures donning an all-black look consisting of an off-shoulder blazer type top paired with matching straight pants. This ensemble by designer John Paul Ataker looked wonderful on the actor as it accentuated her svelte frame.

Keeping the look subtle yet chic, she opted for a statement gold neckpiece, dainty earrings and rings. Her animal print stilettos elevated the look further, giving this monotone attire a refreshing twist.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she rounded off the look with nude makeup consisting of light orange eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a nude brown lipstick. Her hair was styled in soft waves that flew open in side-parting.

