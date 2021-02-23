scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Nora Fatehi experiments with her look, wears reinvented ‘sherwani in sensational style’

The Canadian dancer and model was seen in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 10:00:39 am
nora fatehiWhat do you think about her look? (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has impeccable taste in fashion. She often experiments with her looks and manages to impress. But there are (some) days when such experiments do not work as planned. Or so was the case recently.

The Canadian dancer was seen in an outfit by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While we loved the colour of the ensemble, something about the look kept us wondering if it was the right choice.

Want to know what we are talking about? Take a look below.

READ |Nora Fatehi looks like a modern-day Indian princess in this Sabyasachi number; take a look

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per the designers, “the ensemble reinvents the sherwani in sensational style. Old rose tulle is the canvas for bold, extravagant bursts of gota applique motifs accented with sequin highlights. Lantern sleeves provide dramatic flair and organza frou-frou edging on the sherwani and dupatta, sheer romance.”

READ |Nora Fatehi makes a rare fashion faux pas in this ensemble; check it out

Full marks to the reinvented sherwani style, but the bold applique motifs, and sequin highlights somehow take away from the subtle look and make it appear a bit gaudy. The look was, however, styled in the most minimal manner with dainty earrings, soft curls, and a subdued glamourous makeup look.

Prior to this, we had sported Nora looking gorgeous in a black velvet gown which was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and was styled with black heeled pumps from Christian Louboutin.

READ |Nora Fatehi loves all things shimmer; here's proof

What do you think about the look?

