Nora Fatehi experiments with her look, wears reinvented ‘sherwani in sensational style’

Nora Fatehi has impeccable taste in fashion. She often experiments with her looks and manages to impress. But there are (some) days when such experiments do not work as planned. Or so was the case recently.

The Canadian dancer was seen in an outfit by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While we loved the colour of the ensemble, something about the look kept us wondering if it was the right choice.

As per the designers, “the ensemble reinvents the sherwani in sensational style. Old rose tulle is the canvas for bold, extravagant bursts of gota applique motifs accented with sequin highlights. Lantern sleeves provide dramatic flair and organza frou-frou edging on the sherwani and dupatta, sheer romance.”

Full marks to the reinvented sherwani style, but the bold applique motifs, and sequin highlights somehow take away from the subtle look and make it appear a bit gaudy. The look was, however, styled in the most minimal manner with dainty earrings, soft curls, and a subdued glamourous makeup look.

Prior to this, we had sported Nora looking gorgeous in a black velvet gown which was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and was styled with black heeled pumps from Christian Louboutin.

