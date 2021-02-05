We can’t take our eyes off Nora Fatehi in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

Trust Nora Fatehi to ace the most elaborate outfits with utter ease and oodles of glamour. And she proved it yet again when she recently shared a series of stunning images wearing a creation by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
In the pictures, Nora looks ethereal in a halter blouse adorned with pearls and crystal. This look is certainly not for the faint-hearted but she carries it off effortlessly.
The blouse was paired with a sheer white sari. Describing the look, the designers said: “Nora Fatehi wears light as air, organza Dhakai Jamdani saree, hand-embroidered with Resham mandala motifs and edged with a Resham and sequins lace border. A pearl and crystals blouse adds lustrous glamour to this ethereal masterpiece.”
The sari was not draped in the traditional way, with gave an interesting twist to the look. For makeup, she went for glossy red lips, sleek eyeliner and a rose gold pink eyeshadow. It was all brought together with lightly contoured cheeks and a generous dose of highlighter.
