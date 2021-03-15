Grammys 2021: Noah Cyrus’ red carpet look draws mixed response on social media

Noah Cyrus arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

American singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus’ Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet look — in a cream-coloured Schiaparelli’s SS21 Couture collection gown — made headlines as one of the ‘memorable’ looks this year. The gown, with a fabric arch extended above her head to her thighs, featured a plunging neckline with a floor-length skirt. Soon, the oversized billowing details of the look drew massive responses on social media.

The 63rd annual awards at Los Angeles Convention Center, US, witnessed Noah, younger sister of singer Miley Cyrus, pair the outfit with a mix of silver and gold jewellery.

“I feel so honoured to be able to wear this piece tonight,” she told Italian-American reporter Giuliana Rancic ahead of the ceremony.

Noah Cyrus’ look was completed with gold and silver rings. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Noah Cyrus’ look was completed with gold and silver rings. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stylist Brett Alan Nelson spoke about the look to hollywoodreporter.com. “It feels both angelic and sculptural,” he adds. “Noah is still kind of a new artist, so I wasn’t sure what the response would be from the showroom when I requested it. I pulled other things just in case, but when the yes came back that we could have this, I was so excited. What Daniel (Roseberry) is doing is just pure art in fashion.”

According to the website, Nelson finished Cyrus’s look with a mix of pieces by West Hollywood jewellery Roseark, Jason of Beverly Hills and Italian designer Marco Panconesi, who created statement jewels for Givenchy and Balenciaga before launching his eponymous label. Nelson said about Panconesi, “I’ve been stalking his social media, because he creates just really cool pieces.”

The gown drew some amusing responses on social media with viewers comparing it to whipped cream to sanitary pad, tissue paper and more.

Noah Cyrus rolled outta bed & the bed was all “hell no, I’m going WITH you” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dWVGkHK3IZ

noah cyrus dressed like a used tissue pic.twitter.com/tKoh3D8Xqv — ★ (@motivatefenty) March 14, 2021

noah cyrus has arrived dressed as a piece of popcorn pic.twitter.com/Js7ukw5XFt — sahana montana (@smallbrownswift) March 14, 2021

However, there were some appreciating posts too.

we need to put some more respect on @noahcyrus. she’s so goddamn talented. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) March 14, 2021

