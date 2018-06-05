‘Nitishastra’ promotions: Taapsee Pannu channels her summer style with a sporty twist

Taapsee Pannu in Sameer Madan (L) or Anand Bhushan: What’s your pick? (Source: devs213/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu in Sameer Madan (L) or Anand Bhushan: What’s your pick? (Source: devs213/Instagram)

Just a few days ago, Taapsee Pannu was spotted keeping her fashion game strong during Soorma promotions. She was seen wearing an asymmetric skirt teamed with an oversized top for one part of the promotions and a pair of slit trousers paired with a crop top for another. And once again, we spotted the actor, this time promoting her upcoming short film, Nitishastra by adding a sporty twist to her ensemble.

Styled by Devki Bhatt, the actor was seen wearing a green and white mini dress teamed with a jacket from Anand Bhushan. The Sharapova appliqué jacket and Cosco dress were teamed with a pair of drop earrings and white sneakers. Make-up artist Nicky Rajani went for a dewy sheen with light smokey eyes while her hair was styled in a mohawk braided ponytail.

Pannu looked cute as a button in a yellow and white romper teamed with a multi-coloured jacket, both from Sameer Madan. Bhatt kept her accessories minimal and styled her outfit with a pair of sneakers and studded earrings. We think her look is peppy and fun and can be easily recreated on a casual day out with friends. Thickly-lined eyes with a nude make-up palette by Rajani and a mohawk hairdo by hairstylist Seema Mane gave finishing touches to her look.

What do you think about Pannu’s latest style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

