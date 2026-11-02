Nita Ambani’s Rs 15 crore dragonfly brooch took 10 years to create

Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries and founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), turned heads at the opening of the Library — a home for books, conversations and food — wearing the Soaring Spirit brooch, a statement creation designed by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan.

The exquisite creation took Chan 10 years to make and features a 17.67-carat tsavorite garnet, diamonds in yellow and other fancy colours, ruby, pink sapphire and titanium. In the current market, the accessory is priced between $1.5 and $1.8 million, approximately ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.