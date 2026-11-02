Nita Ambani’s Rs 15 crore dragonfly brooch took 10 years to create

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Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries and founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), turned heads at the opening of the Library — a home for books, conversations and food — wearing the Soaring Spirit brooch, a statement creation designed by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan.
The exquisite creation took Chan 10 years to make and features a 17.67-carat tsavorite garnet, diamonds in yellow and other fancy colours, ruby, pink sapphire and titanium. In the current market, the accessory is priced between $1.5 and $1.8 million, approximately ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Inspiration behind the brooch
Inspired by the dragonfly, a symbol of dreams, freedom and infinite possibilities, the piece embodies the beauty of transformation, wonder, and discovery. According to Chan’s official website, its wings represent an abacus: a calculator and system of measurement.
Sharing the story behind the inspiration, Chan adds that the dragonfly calculates time with each beat of its wings. They calculate the strength needed to lift them to different heights, overcoming obstacles. “We cannot read their minds, but we can see that they read the environment. They take in every detail around them, and through these measurements they build harmonious relationships with the elements,” the website reads, adding that the titanium body of the dragonfly is flexible and moves with the body of the wearer — it is also unbound by earthly conventions and limited forms.
For the occasion, Nita Ambani chose a chic beige pantsuit with a hint of lace peeking through, keeping her hair loose in soft waves and accessorising the outfit with diamonds from her personal collection.
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About The Library
The newly opened Library is a space made for the curious, where the joy of reading, good conversation, food, and cultural experiences come together under one roof.
Inside, you get to browse an eclectic collection of over 4,500 books across English and regional languages, discover your next favourite read, and share a thoughtfully crafted culinary experience from breakfast through evening drinks. From quiet moments with a book to creative workshops and shared conversations, it’s a cultural home shaped by books and shared experiences, where every visit offers a reason to turn the page.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.