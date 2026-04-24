Nita Ambani’s ‘tribal lore’ Bengali heirloom sari at 2026 TIME100 summit took 24 months to weave

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Nita Ambani has once again championed India’s tribal heritage on a global platform. At the TIME100 Summit 2026 in New York City on April 22, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation looked radiant in a “tribal lore” Jamdani sari from West Bengal from Swadesh, a Reliance Foundation initiative that empowers Indian artisans and spotlights heritage.
The five yards were woven over 24 months by Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak in Phulia, West Bengal, who rendered intricate meenakari and tribal motifs, figurative storytelling, and auspicious fish borders with remarkable precision and depth.
Describing the ensemble as a “rare heirloom, where craftsmanship, storytelling and tradition come together in an iconic weave,” the initiave elaborated on details in the caption of their social media post: “The pallu unfolds like a narrative tapestry, alive with ceremonial scenes, human forms, animals, and foliage, each detail outlined with jewel-like intricacy. Across the body, a rhythm of soft pastel stripes is interspersed with richly detailed compositions, creating a balanced interplay of colour and form. The borders, adorned with fish motifs symbolising prosperity and good fortune, anchor the drape in cultural meaning.”
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Speaking about India’s role in shaping the world, Ambani said at the event: “I just feel that the world does not need any hard power. It needs soft power. A power that can yield, that is compassionate, that wants to unite rather than divide. India is that soft power. We have a civilisational legacy of 5000 years. We have spirituality, yoga, so many things we have given to the world including technology. So, what better time than today to say, India’s time has come.”
The Ambani matriarch also gifted a peacock brooch to Chef Vikas Khanna, crafted by Swadesh Online. “I feel deeply honored to wear India’s National Bird, the Peacock, through this beautiful brooch by @swadesh_online, gifted by Nita Ambani. 🦚,” the MasterChef India judge mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.
TIME is all set to bring ‘TIME100 Next’ to India for the first time in partnership with Reliance Industries this December. The inaugural event will spotlight 100 emerging Indian leaders across sectors with an editorial list and gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
During the announcement, Nita Ambani chose a black and silver sari paired with a complementary tweed blouse and pearl accessories — a broad choker and drop earrings elevating her boardroom glam. A black alligator skin Hermes Mini Kelly, accessorised with a sparkly pink floral brooch pin added a touch of sparkle to her look.