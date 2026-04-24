Nita Ambani’s ‘tribal lore’ Bengali heirloom sari at 2026 TIME100 summit took 24 months to weave

Nita Ambani has once again championed India’s tribal heritage on a global platform. At the TIME100 Summit 2026 in New York City on April 22, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation looked radiant in a “tribal lore” Jamdani sari from West Bengal from Swadesh, a Reliance Foundation initiative that empowers Indian artisans and spotlights heritage.

The ‘tribal lore’

The five yards were woven over 24 months by Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak in Phulia, West Bengal, who rendered intricate meenakari and tribal motifs, figurative storytelling, and auspicious fish borders with remarkable precision and depth.

Describing the ensemble as a “rare heirloom, where craftsmanship, storytelling and tradition come together in an iconic weave,” the initiave elaborated on details in the caption of their social media post: “The pallu unfolds like a narrative tapestry, alive with ceremonial scenes, human forms, animals, and foliage, each detail outlined with jewel-like intricacy. Across the body, a rhythm of soft pastel stripes is interspersed with richly detailed compositions, creating a balanced interplay of colour and form. The borders, adorned with fish motifs symbolising prosperity and good fortune, anchor the drape in cultural meaning.”