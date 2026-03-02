‘From a little boy at our school…’: Nita Ambani stuns in purple sari, diamond jewellery at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, is soon to marry his girlfriend, Saaniya Chandok. The wedding festivities began with a grand puja ceremony at the same venue in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows two years ago. The ceremony was hosted by the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant , and Radhika.

In a now-viral video, Nita Ambani can be seen delivering a speech while Radhika applies a tilak on everyone’s forehead. The clip also features snippets of the former cricketer’s speech, expressing gratitude to Nita and Mukesh for their hospitality.

For the ceremony, Nita donned a stunning purple sari with a gold gota patti border, patchwork gold embroidery, and jaali embroidery. The sari also featured floral work and represented Indian craftsmanship. The billionaire completed her look with diamond jewels, showcasing her impeccable taste. With the purple saree, she opted for polki diamond pieces, including a necklace featuring cut-out shapes like flowers, a statement ring and bangles.