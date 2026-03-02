‘From a little boy at our school…’: Nita Ambani stuns in purple sari, diamond jewellery at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding festivities in Jamnagar

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, is soon to marry his girlfriend, Saaniya Chandok. The wedding festivities began with a grand puja ceremony at the same venue in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows two years ago. The ceremony was hosted by the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant , and Radhika.
In a now-viral video, Nita Ambani can be seen delivering a speech while Radhika applies a tilak on everyone’s forehead. The clip also features snippets of the former cricketer’s speech, expressing gratitude to Nita and Mukesh for their hospitality.
For the ceremony, Nita donned a stunning purple sari with a gold gota patti border, patchwork gold embroidery, and jaali embroidery. The sari also featured floral work and represented Indian craftsmanship. The billionaire completed her look with diamond jewels, showcasing her impeccable taste. With the purple saree, she opted for polki diamond pieces, including a necklace featuring cut-out shapes like flowers, a statement ring and bangles.
She kept her hair loose with soft waves, complementing her soft-glam makeup, which featured kohl eyes, glossy lips, and a muted cheek tint.
In her speech, Nita Ambani said. Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago. Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.”
“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life. Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” she added.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The groom, Arjun, looked dapper in a navy blue embroidered sherwani set with a sequinned jacket. Saaniya wore an ivory lehenga with crystal and tassel embroidery.
Sachin Tendulkar dedicated a heartwarming speech to son Arjun. “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce karne ke liye, then you know ki beta badh gaya hai. They look madly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say, I’m extremely proud of you for having found someone so special, who loves you as much as you love her.”
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok are set to tie the knot on March 5 in Mumbai.