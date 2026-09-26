Nita Ambani serves regal glam in a pastel blue bandhani

Nita Ambani, a devout worshipper of Lord Krishna, opted for a powder blue ensemble to celebrate Janmashtami a few weeks ago.

Celebrity hairstylist Ritika Kadam took to social media to share a reel of Nita Ambani’s look, mentioning: “Janmashtami Celebrations 🩵🙏🏻 Here to celebrate the most beautiful day ~ with Mrs. Nita Ambani looking ethereal at the core of it all 🩵,” in the caption of her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika kadam (@ritikahairstylist)

Decoding her look

For the occasion, Nita Ambani wore a baby-blue Bandhani sari featuring an intricately embroidered gold zari border accented with hints of pink and green, along with multihued tassels. She paired it with a matching blue blouse with a scoop neckline, detailed with gold patti embroidery and sequins, and draped the pallu in the traditional Gujarati style.

Ambani also chose a heavy neckpiece in emeralds and pink diamonds, matching earrings, bangles and statement rings, along with a pink diamond hair accessory from her personal collection. With hair parted in the centre, pulled back into a bun and adorned with pink flowers, she completed her glam with kohl-rimmed eyes, a classic winged eyeliner, lush brows, a glossy lip and blushed cheeks, courtesy celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor.

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Nita Ambani’s ode to Lord Krishna

Previously, Nita Ambani had slipped into a special Krishna-inspired look for a pooja at her home.

The six yards of soft ivory featured intricate hand embroidery in antique gold and silver zari, along with Lord Krishna motifs woven throughout the fabric. The embroidered border stands out especially against a light peach base. Zooming in, you can see motifs of Krishna flanked by two cows, with blue and purple embroidery on their clothing adding a touch of contrast amid the dull gold and silver work. She paired the sari with a blouse in matching hues, featuring coral peach tassels.

Unlike the traditional drape we often see the Ambani matriarch in, she had chosen to wear her sheer organza pallu with scalloped edges across the front.

Ambani had also styled the look with a layered diamond neckpiece from her personal collection, pairing it with matching ear studs, a diamond bracelet and a huge ring with emeralds. Pulling back her hair in a bun, she had wrapped a rose petal gajra, constructed by layering folded pink rose petals tightly together on a string.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.