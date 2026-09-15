All eyes on Nita Ambani’s statement neckpiece at Antilia’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Nita Ambani began the grand Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at her Mumbai residence last night, welcoming the beloved idol and hosting friends and family.
As Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and industrialists lined up for darshan of Antilia Cha Raja, the Chairperson of Reliance Industries posed for the cameras in a rich orange-and-pink ombre silk sari, carrying a matching orange potli bag with golden brocade embroidery. However, it was her oversized gold neckpiece that stunned the internet.
Nita Ambani is known for her exquisite taste in jewellery, boasting a personal showcase that can give serious jewel collectors a run for their money. While the origins of last night’s neckpiece remain a mystery to us, what we can say is that the ornate accessory covers the expanse of her chest and shoulders.
Precious stones that look like emeralds, rubies and diamonds come together to create a statement piece that resembles a warrior’s armour plate. Matching round earrings and a chunky diamond ring, paired with a long braid and minimal glam, complete her look.
Looking radiant in a handwoven Kanjeevaram sari in rich tones of jewel pink, the youngest daughter-in-law of the Ambani household performed a classical dance tribute to Lord Ganesha. The Manish Malhotra ensemble, as shared by the designer on his Instagram, was “woven with gold zari and further embellished with antique gold marodi embroidery and zardozi highlights”, and sought inspiration from the “poetry of Indian classical dance”.
Styled by Esther Pinto, Radhika Ambani looked divine in diamond jewels — adorned in a layered neckpiece with matching earrings, a nath, maatha patti and maang tika, a kamarband and stacked bangles. Tiny hints of aalta on her fingertips and toes pulled the traditional look together.