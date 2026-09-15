All eyes on Nita Ambani’s statement neckpiece at Antilia’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Nita Ambani began the grand Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at her Mumbai residence last night, welcoming the beloved idol and hosting friends and family.

As Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and industrialists lined up for darshan of Antilia Cha Raja, the Chairperson of Reliance Industries posed for the cameras in a rich orange-and-pink ombre silk sari, carrying a matching orange potli bag with golden brocade embroidery. However, it was her oversized gold neckpiece that stunned the internet.

Details of her look. (Express Archive: Varinder Chawla, AI-enhanced image) Details of her look. (Express Archive: Varinder Chawla, AI-enhanced image)

Nita Ambani is known for her exquisite taste in jewellery, boasting a personal showcase that can give serious jewel collectors a run for their money. While the origins of last night’s neckpiece remain a mystery to us, what we can say is that the ornate accessory covers the expanse of her chest and shoulders.