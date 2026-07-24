Nita Ambani radiates divine elegance in Krishna-inspired ivory sari for puja at Antilia

Nita Ambani, a devout follower of Lord Krishna, recently performed a pooja at her Mumbai home, Antilia, in a gorgeous ivory sari inspired by the deity. Her hair and makeup artist Sourav Roy took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her divine look, captioning the video: “Always radiant and rooted in tradition — Mrs Nita Ambani in a special Krishna-inspired look for a pooja at her home.”

The six yards of soft ivory featured intricate hand embroidery in antique gold and silver zari, along with Lord Krishna motifs woven throughout the fabric. The embroidered border stands out especially against a light peach base. Zooming in, you can see motifs of Krishna flanked by two cows, with blue and purple embroidery on their clothing adding a touch of contrast amid the dull gold and silver work. She paired the sari with a blouse in matching hues, featuring coral peach tassels.