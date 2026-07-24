Nita Ambani radiates divine elegance in Krishna-inspired ivory sari for puja at Antilia

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Nita Ambani, a devout follower of Lord Krishna, recently performed a pooja at her Mumbai home, Antilia, in a gorgeous ivory sari inspired by the deity. Her hair and makeup artist Sourav Roy took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her divine look, captioning the video: “Always radiant and rooted in tradition — Mrs Nita Ambani in a special Krishna-inspired look for a pooja at her home.”
The six yards of soft ivory featured intricate hand embroidery in antique gold and silver zari, along with Lord Krishna motifs woven throughout the fabric. The embroidered border stands out especially against a light peach base. Zooming in, you can see motifs of Krishna flanked by two cows, with blue and purple embroidery on their clothing adding a touch of contrast amid the dull gold and silver work. She paired the sari with a blouse in matching hues, featuring coral peach tassels.
Unlike the traditional drape we often see the Ambani matriarch in, this time, she chose to wear her sheer organza pallu with scalloped edges across the front.
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Ambani styled the look with a layered diamond neckpiece from her personal collection, pairing it with matching ear studs, a diamond bracelet and a huge ring with emeralds. Pulling back her hair in a bun, she wrapped a rose petal gajra, constructed by layering folded pink rose petals tightly together on a string. A bunch of tiny jasmine or mogra buds surrounded by green foliage made for the perfect accent piece tucked into the side of her bun.
Heavy kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi sitting in between well-defined brows, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips completed her glam for the pooja at home.