Nita Ambani gives daughter Isha Ambani’s Sabyasachi sari a Chanel ‘pearl’ twist at Chetak Screen Awards 2026

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Last evening, Nita Ambani graced the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in a champagne gold ‘Akashtara’ sari from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s atelier — a glittery piece borrowed from her daughter Isha Ambani’s wardrobe. Isha had worn the creation for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding in 2020, pairing it with a choker. Nita kept it simple with a sleeveless golden blouse, letting her accessories do the talking.
For the star-studded event, Nita accessorized with heavy diamond and yellow sapphire earrings, a matching bracelet, and a statement ring. However, the true showstopper was the Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie on her left wrist—a masterpiece retailing for a staggering $428,450 (approximately ₹3.72 crore)
Missed the red carpet? Catch the highlights here.
According to the brand’s official website, the Nautilus Haute Joaillerie by Patek Philippe is presented in a rose gold model, entirely paved with diamonds in a sophisticated ‘snow-setting’ across the case, bezel, and bracelet. The dial features rows of stones meticulously arranged to mirror the signature wave relief of the Nautilus women’s collection. At its heart, the Caliber 26-330 S self-winding movement beats at a frequency of 4 Hz, ensuring unwavering accuracy. With a 45-hour power reserve, it remains a steadfast and reliable companion for the discerning wearer
The case, a luxurious 35.2 mm of rose gold, is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Its slim profile, just 8.65 mm thick, sits gracefully on the wrist, exuding sophistication. The sapphire crystal caseback offers a glimpse into the intricate dance of its 181 parts, a mesmerising view for those who appreciate the inner workings of fine timepieces.
But it’s the diamonds that truly steal the show. A breathtaking 456 diamonds, totaling 2.25 carats, adorn the case, while the dial is a sparkling sea of 283 diamonds, adding another 1.07 carats of brilliance. This diamond-paved dial, crafted from 18K gold, is a canvas of opulence, with gold-applied hour markers standing proudly amidst the glittering backdrop. The rose gold strap, seamlessly integrated with a diamond-set Nautilus fold-over clasp, completes this exquisite ensemble. The luxury timepiece is also water resistant at 30 metres per 100 feet.
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ICYMI, watch the Chetak Screen Awards here:
Don’t miss out on Nita Ambani’s arm candy as well. Nita flaunted the Pearl Ring Minaudiere from the Chanel Fall-Winter 2025/26 collection last night while posing on the red carpet. The minaudière featured an oversized ring with a luminous white sphere, blurring the line between jewellery and accessory. In the current market, the bag is priced above Rs 15 lakh, and is available upon request.