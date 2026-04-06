Nita Ambani gives daughter Isha Ambani’s Sabyasachi sari a Chanel ‘pearl’ twist at Chetak Screen Awards 2026

Last evening, Nita Ambani graced the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in a champagne gold ‘Akashtara’ sari from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s atelier — a glittery piece borrowed from her daughter Isha Ambani’s wardrobe. Isha had worn the creation for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding in 2020, pairing it with a choker. Nita kept it simple with a sleeveless golden blouse, letting her accessories do the talking.

For the star-studded event, Nita accessorized with heavy diamond and yellow sapphire earrings, a matching bracelet, and a statement ring. However, the true showstopper was the Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie on her left wrist—a masterpiece retailing for a staggering $428,450 (approximately ₹3.72 crore)