Decoding Nita and Isha Ambanis’ Venice style: From custom saris, golden brocade embroidery, to Wallace Chan masterpieces

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The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to present the India Pavilion to the Venice Biennale, a prestigious international art exhibition. To mark this momentous occasion, Nita Ambani, founder of NMACC, chose a custom Anamika Khanna sari, while her daughter Isha looked lovely in a white shirt with a long silk skirt.
The Ambani matriarch styled her five yards of chiffon-georgette with a lace blouse with hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs, along with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh. However, it was the accessories that stole the spotlight, as usual.
The Reliance Industries Chairperson accessorised her look with Wallace Chan earrings — statement pieces sculpted from rosewood and embodying “love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom”, with blooming titanium roots embellished with gemstones, “carrying the calm of a sapphire and the other the passion of a ruby”. Her look could only be described as a celebration of art, culture, and craftsmanship on one of the world’s greatest stages.
Daughter Isha, fresh off her Met Gala appearance, kept it chic and elegant in an ivory blouse and emerald Banarasi skirt with golden brocade embroidery. The full-sleeve high-collared top was balanced with a high-waisted skirt that added structure yet fluidity to the look.
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The National Pavilion of India was formally inaugurated at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary at Ministry of Culture and Vani Rao, Ambassador of India to Italy.
The dignitaries were accompanied by Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Dr. Amin Jaffer, Curator.
This historic moment marked the opening of Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home, a reflection of the evolving practice of contemporary Indian art, presenting its calibre and confidence on a global stage.