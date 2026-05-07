Decoding Nita and Isha Ambanis’ Venice style: From custom saris, golden brocade embroidery, to Wallace Chan masterpieces

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to present the India Pavilion to the Venice Biennale, a prestigious international art exhibition. To mark this momentous occasion, Nita Ambani, founder of NMACC, chose a custom Anamika Khanna sari, while her daughter Isha looked lovely in a white shirt with a long silk skirt.

Decoding the Ambanis’ Biennale style

The Ambani matriarch styled her five yards of chiffon-georgette with a lace blouse with hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs, along with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh. However, it was the accessories that stole the spotlight, as usual.

The Reliance Industries Chairperson accessorised her look with Wallace Chan earrings — statement pieces sculpted from rosewood and embodying “love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom”, with blooming titanium roots embellished with gemstones, “carrying the calm of a sapphire and the other the passion of a ruby”. Her look could only be described as a celebration of art, culture, and craftsmanship on one of the world’s greatest stages.