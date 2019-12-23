Nita and Isha Ambani make a rare appearance in western wear; see pics

What do you think of their look? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of their look? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Celebrities descended in full force at the recently-held The Gyaan Project’s auction, organised in collaboration with Rooshad Shroff’s design studio and Citta Foundation, that aimed at benefiting the Rajkumari Ratnavati School in Jaisalmer. However, it was Isha Ambani Piramal who caught our attention.

Isha, who is usually spotted wearing ethnic outfits, made an exception and was seen in a copper and silver off-shoulder gown. The outfit stood out for the metallic hues and the sweetheart neckline. It was rounded out with smokey eyes and a statement neckpiece.

Her mother, Nita Ambani also gave her intricate saris a miss, and was seen in an all-black ensemble. The outfit had frill details and the look was kept understated, accessorising it with diamond studs.

Prior to this, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter was spotted in another look — a black dress. The dress had little floral details at the bottom, and was accessorised with a belt cinched at the waist.

In the past, Isha has given us some major ethnic goals. Most recently, she was spotted looking lovely in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she donned an intricately embroidered blush pink lehenga which was teamed with a matching dupatta. The look was completed with subtle make-up, hair parted at the side, and accessorised with a statement diamond neck piece and studs.

View this post on Instagram Cutie Beauty @_iiishmagish in @abujanisandeepkhosla couture A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 19, 2019 at 9:16am PST

What do you think of her recent looks?

