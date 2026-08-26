Nita Ambani’s Pattachitra sari features a ‘Tree of Life’

To celebrate our country’s 80th Independence Day, Nita Ambani welcomed The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation back at the Grand Theatre at NMACC, the multi-disciplinary cultural centre in Mumbai. At the launch, the director of Reliance Industries shared her vision of bringing India’s extraordinary story to life through music, dance, and drama.

For this momentous occasion, Nita Ambani wore a sari exclusively designed by Swadesh, celebrating Odisha’s revered Pattachitra tradition. Taking to Instagram, the brand shared details of the ensemble:

“Painted by Pattachitra artist Prashanta Moharana on luminous Tussar silk woven by master weavers of Raghurajpur in Odisha, it features the Tree of Life at its centre, inspired by the Vedic Ashvattha and symbolising creation, continuity, and the interconnectedness of all life. Each leaf, bird, and branch is rendered in the distinctive Pattachitra style, transforming the saree into a living canvas of Odisha’s artistic heritage.”