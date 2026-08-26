Nita Ambani’s Pattachitra sari features a ‘Tree of Life’

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To celebrate our country’s 80th Independence Day, Nita Ambani welcomed The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation back at the Grand Theatre at NMACC, the multi-disciplinary cultural centre in Mumbai. At the launch, the director of Reliance Industries shared her vision of bringing India’s extraordinary story to life through music, dance, and drama.
For this momentous occasion, Nita Ambani wore a sari exclusively designed by Swadesh, celebrating Odisha’s revered Pattachitra tradition. Taking to Instagram, the brand shared details of the ensemble:
“Painted by Pattachitra artist Prashanta Moharana on luminous Tussar silk woven by master weavers of Raghurajpur in Odisha, it features the Tree of Life at its centre, inspired by the Vedic Ashvattha and symbolising creation, continuity, and the interconnectedness of all life. Each leaf, bird, and branch is rendered in the distinctive Pattachitra style, transforming the saree into a living canvas of Odisha’s artistic heritage.”
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According to a 2020 article published in this publication, Pattachitra is a sacred art form rooted in temple-town traditions of Odisha, and can be traced as far back as the 5th century, closely linked to devotional practices. Each frame narrates tales of deities with meticulous details and rich, natural pigments bringing stories to life with a sense of timeless devotion.
For generations, Patachitra artists known as ‘Patuas’ have been painting and composing songs on social issues to easily pass on meaningful information. This makes the unique folk tradition a perfect amalgamation of aural and visual storytelling.
For historical context, the art form can also be traced beyond the borders of Odisha, to the land of Bengal. Over there, Pattachitra is called Patachitra, and the art form is known for its long scrolls depicting a story, where several frames are painted to narrate different parts of the tale with vivid imageries, explained through a catchy tune.
The 2020 article also mentions that the word ‘Pata’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Patta’, meaning cloth, while ‘Chitra’ refers to painting. In Bengal’s Patachitra, stories are painted as frames vertically, and the Patuas gradually unfurl them while presenting the story through their songs, that are known as ‘Pater Gaan’.
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The Ambani matriarch was also spotted in an orange salwar suit with mirror work along the yoke, styled with diamond earrings, during a flag hoisting celebration with her husband Mukesh and daughter Isha in Mumbai.