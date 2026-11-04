Ganesha in emeralds and diamonds: Nita Ambani’s statement necklace is a showstopper

Nita Ambani’s jewellery game has always been strong, but this Ganesh Chaturthi, she seemed to have taken it up a notch. The business tycoon made jaws drop with a stunning emerald and diamond Ganesha neckpiece for Ganpati visarjan at her Mumbai residence, Antilia.

Hair stylist Ritika Kadam gave us a peek at her all-green ensemble, wherein she slipped into an emerald silk sari with an intricate gold zari border, a matching blouse, green bangles, along with emerald studs and a ring.

Kadam pulled her hair back in a neat bun, adorned with a wreath of white flowers, while makeup artist Shayli Nayak kept it minimal with Nita Ambani’s defined brows and glossy pink lips.