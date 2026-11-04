Ganesha in emeralds and diamonds: Nita Ambani’s statement necklace is a showstopper

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Nita Ambani’s jewellery game has always been strong, but this Ganesh Chaturthi, she seemed to have taken it up a notch. The business tycoon made jaws drop with a stunning emerald and diamond Ganesha neckpiece for Ganpati visarjan at her Mumbai residence, Antilia.
Hair stylist Ritika Kadam gave us a peek at her all-green ensemble, wherein she slipped into an emerald silk sari with an intricate gold zari border, a matching blouse, green bangles, along with emerald studs and a ring.
Kadam pulled her hair back in a neat bun, adorned with a wreath of white flowers, while makeup artist Shayli Nayak kept it minimal with Nita Ambani’s defined brows and glossy pink lips.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
However, the neckpiece, crafted in Art Deco style, truly stole the show. Come, take a closer look:
When it comes to jewels, Nita Ambani loves her greens.
She has time and again flaunted exquisite emeralds belonging to her personal collection, whether that’s a rare Mickey Mouse center-piece during her younger son’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, or a parrot-shaped vintage heritage pendant from the 18th century during US President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.
Crafted in Southern India using the gold Kundan technique, the 200-year-old pendant was encrusted with rubies, emeralds, diamonds, and pearls, along with red and green enamel detailing.
The Ambani matriarch had also turned heads at the hastakshar ceremony in Jamnagar in a custom handcrafted ivory sari by Manish Malhotra, paired with an emerald and diamond pendant reportedly valued at nearly Rs 500 crore.
ICYMI: Amrapali Bharatam at Ganesh Chaturthi
The Chairperson of Reliance Industries welcomed guests to Antilia in a rich orange-and-pink ombre silk sari, paired with an oversized gold neckpiece, Amrapali Bharatam, crafted by Amrapali Jewels.
The one-of-a-kind necklace featured real antique and vintage Indian jewellery sourced from across the country. According to the brand, 14 karigars worked on the piece. “A traditional Kerala necklace anchors the centre, while jhoomars, South Indian naths, a passa, monumental earrings, billas, and chandbali are all reimagined within its architecture,” they described the jewellery on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.